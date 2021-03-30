March 30, 2021 - LS3P recently announced that architect Mark Levine, FAIA, LEED AP, has joined the firm as Atlanta Market Leader | Vice President. Levine brings over 36 years of industry knowledge and significant expertise in designs for education. His recent professional experience includes service as Education Practice Leader at a large Atlanta firm; he also served as Business Development Manager, Design Director, and Senior Architect at firms in Georgia, Michigan and New Mexico earlier in his career. Levine’s position will expand LS3P’s reach to the Atlanta metropolitan area and upstate Georgia.
Chairman of LS3P’s Board of Directors Thomson E. Penney, FAIA, has an enduring respect for Levine and believes that he will be integral to the process of building relationships in the fast-growing Atlanta market. “Mark’s stellar reputation, coupled with his exemplary leadership abilities and design acumen, make him a perfect fit for this new role,” Penny explains. “We are delighted to welcome him to the team as we seek to position ourselves for new opportunities.”
Levine, who earned a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture from the University of New Mexico, is actively engaged in professional and community service. He is currently serving on the AIA National Board of Directors and is a past president of AIA Georgia. His award-winning portfolio includes significant work in the higher education sector, including work at over 14 college and university campuses in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida.
LS3P’s CEO Marc Marchant, AIA, LEED AP, sees Levine as a key addition to the team at an opportune moment. “Combining Mark’s leadership and deep expertise with the expanding opportunities in the Atlanta area will allow us to explore diverse markets that align with LS3P’s firm vision,” Marchant says. “We look forward to working with Mark to serve our growing relationships with clients as we continue to create architecture that enriches communities throughout the Southeast.”
For more information on LS3P, visit www.LS3P.com.
