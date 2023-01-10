January 10, 2022 - Georgia Trust President and CEO Mark C. McDonald announced that he is retiring in the fall of 2023 after a 37-year career in historic preservation. He has led the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation since 2008, when he became third president in the organization’s 50-year history. The board of trustees will conduct a national search for his successor.

“I have greatly enjoyed working with a strong and committed Board of Trustees and staff during my fifteen years at the Georgia Trust,” said Georgia Trust President and CEO Mark C. McDonald. “I believe the Georgia Trust is in an excellent strategic and financial condition to lead preservation in Georgia for another 50 years."

