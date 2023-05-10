May 10, 2023 - The Georgia Department of Driver Services Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) is reminding motorists that May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and to Share the Road. As the unofficial start of the summer and road trip season begins, safe driving practices and cooperation from all road users, will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our state’s highways.
Motorcyclists are significantly overrepresented in traffic crashes and fatalities. In fact, per vehicle mile traveled, motorcyclists are nearly 28 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash, and five times more likely to be injured. It is essential that vehicle drivers pay complete attention while driving. Even the smallest momentary lapse in a driver’s awareness can result in the death of an unseen motorcyclist.
“We want to spread the word to vehicle drivers to keep an eye out for motorcyclists and to always remember to Share the Road,” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “It is very easy to overlook a motorcycle due to their smaller size. For this reason, it’s vital that we put forth extra effort in keeping watch.”
GMSP promotes motorcycle safety awareness as a year-round effort. May brings special attention to the Share the Road campaign as a call-to-action to motorcyclists and drivers of safety issues that directly impact the motorcycle community. The latest statewide traffic safety data shows there were over 2,300 drivers involved in fatal vehicle crashes with 192 being motorcyclists killed in traffic crashes in Georgia in 2020.
Safe driving and riding practices from all road users will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our nation’s highways. GMSP offers these tips for motorists and motorcyclists to keep in mind:
- Allow greater following distance behind a motorcycle.
- Be extra cautious in intersections. Most crashes occur when a motorist fails to see a motorcyclist and turns left in front of a motorcycle.
- Be highly visible by wearing riding gear with reflective material.
- Avoid riding in poor weather conditions.
For complete licensing and testing information including the option to conduct many transactions online, please visit the DDS website at www.dds.georgia.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.