May 10, 2023 - The Georgia Department of Driver Services Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) is reminding motorists that May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and to Share the Road. As the unofficial start of the summer and road trip season begins, safe driving practices and cooperation from all road users, will help reduce the number of fatalities and injuries on our state’s highways.

Motorcyclists are significantly overrepresented in traffic crashes and fatalities. In fact, per vehicle mile traveled, motorcyclists are nearly 28 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to die in a motor vehicle crash, and five times more likely to be injured. It is essential that vehicle drivers pay complete attention while driving. Even the smallest momentary lapse in a driver’s awareness can result in the death of an unseen motorcyclist. 

