May 11, 2023 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) and its DD Network partners have collaborated to address mental health emergencies in Georgia in May during Mental Health Awareness Month. GCDD along with the Georgia Advocacy Office (GAO), the Institute on Human Development and Disability (IHDD), Families of Children Under Stress (FOCUS), and Spectrum Autism Center have come together to provide resources for individuals with disabilities, their families, and caregivers in Georgia who have an emergency and need immediate assistance regarding mental health crises.

These agencies are acting in memory of Megan Frix, a young woman with a developmental disability, who was tragically murdered by her caregiver/father who then took his own life in January 2023. The focus of the collaboration between these agencies is to provide support, including mental health assistance and respite care for family members, and caregivers who may be in crisis, connecting them with resources and quality services when needed. The availability of these services may be the difference between life and death of an individual, family member, or caregiver .

