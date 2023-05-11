May 11, 2023 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) and its DD Network partners have collaborated to address mental health emergencies in Georgia in May during Mental Health Awareness Month. GCDD along with the Georgia Advocacy Office (GAO), the Institute on Human Development and Disability (IHDD), Families of Children Under Stress (FOCUS), and Spectrum Autism Center have come together to provide resources for individuals with disabilities, their families, and caregivers in Georgia who have an emergency and need immediate assistance regarding mental health crises.
These agencies are acting in memory of Megan Frix, a young woman with a developmental disability, who was tragically murdered by her caregiver/father who then took his own life in January 2023. The focus of the collaboration between these agencies is to provide support, including mental health assistance and respite care for family members, and caregivers who may be in crisis, connecting them with resources and quality services when needed. The availability of these services may be the difference between life and death of an individual, family member, or caregiver .
"There should never, ever be another Georgian whose life ends at the hands of their caregiver. We can no longer do anything for Megan Frix. We can no longer do anything for her father. But we can be here now for Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. That includes providing people with disabilities the quality supports and services they need to be part of our communities, and it includes supporting caregivers,” said GCDD’s Executive Director D’Arcy Robb. “We must hold firmly that the murder of a person with disabilities by their caregiver is wrong, and at the same time acknowledge that it doesn’t take place in a vacuum. Caregivers can be under tremendous amounts of stress. They can and do go into crisis, and in the worst circumstances that leads to deadly outcomes. We have to make sure crisis resources meet peoples’ needs and normalize their use by caregivers. And on a broader level, we need to have a robust disability support system with safeguards in place.”
GCDD and its DD Network partners are sharing resources that are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The purpose is to avoid tragedies such as the murder of Megan Frix and to help families during crisis situations. These resources include text-based mental health services such as “741741” and call or text services such as “988” and the Georgia Crisis Access Line (GCAL). GCAL also serves as the gateway to crisis services, such as emergency respite. Other contact information, including numbers for GCDD, Georgia’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection, and GAO, provides general support for non-emergency situations. DBHDD Constituent Services offers assistance to individuals and families living with developmental disabilities, mental illness, or substance abuse problems who have concerns about services. The non-emergency numbers are listed below:
- GCDD: 404-657-2126
- DBHDD: 404-657-5964
- GCAL: 1-800-715-4225
- GAO: 404-885-1234
- Georgia’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection: 1-866-552-4464
“When you’re feeling pressure it’s a must to reach out so the village can help you through. I tell myself you’re not alone. Your village is here for you. Mental well-being is a must! I reach out to the village to help me through because I need the support. We must protect and maintain our mental health,” said caregiver Maria Manning, Founder and CEO - Magenta Momz, Inc.
“Connecting with others on the same or similar journey in life helps you feel less alone, and you learn from others who offer support and resources while giving you hope. Find a support group in your area or look for virtual options or Facebook groups to join,” said Claire Dees, Executive Director, Spectrum Autism Support Group.
All crisis services are confidential. For individuals with disabilities, families, and caregivers who may feel overwhelmed, or are dealing with self-harm, anxiety and depression, stress, and other mental health crises, contact the hotline numbers listed above. For more information visit www.gcdd.org.
