May 17, 2022 - Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. has announced that the company will expand completions operations at its St. Louis Downtown Airport facility. The expansion will increase production of custom cabinetry and exterior paint capacity for Gulfstream’s in-demand large-cabin aircraft.
To support this expansion, Gulfstream St. Louis will grow its workforce in the areas of cabinet makers and finishers, upholsterers, aircraft paint technicians, manufacturing engineers, operations engineers, certification inspectors and additional support functions.
“We are seeing an extraordinary amount of activity across our sites to support Gulfstream’s current and future fleet, including customers new to business aviation and long-time customers looking to redesign their existing aircraft,” said Mark Burns, president, Gulfstream. “As we strategically expand our service network, we are also increasing capacity for components of new aircraft at sites like St. Louis that have already been producing world-class interior furnishings for Gulfstream Customer Support.”
The Gulfstream St. Louis Service Center opened in 2017 as a maintenance, repair and overhaul facility and comprises 11 hangars and more than 637,457 square feet/59,222 square meters of shop and support space. Located at the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Illinois, Gulfstream St. Louis is a certified U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and European Union Aviation Safety Agency Part 145 repair station. Employees there can service large-cabin and midcabin aircraft registered in the U.S. and European Union countries.
More information on available careers at Gulfstream can be found at careers.gulfstream.com.
