May 2, 2023 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) is hosting a free virtual webinar Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to give an update of what happened during the 2023 legislative session, as well as the next steps in advocacy for the agency.
The topics to be discussed at the meeting include Governor Brian Kemp’s 2024 Budget, the Inclusive Post Secondary Education (IPSE) House Bill 185, and Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) regarding New Option Waiver program and Comprehensive Support Waiver program (NOW and COMP waivers) and direct support professional (DSP) wages. The 2023 Legislation Session focused on issues that impact the lives of Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). From healthcare to employment to education, many of GCDD's legislative priorities were the highlight of the budgets and bills Georgia lawmakers debated and voted on. The purpose of the May 4th webinar is for attendants to get a closer look into GCDD’s wins and losses of this session and what disability advocates can do during this "off-season" to continue to push for legislation and funding to increase opportunities for Georgia's disability community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.