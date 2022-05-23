May 23, 2022 - Governor Brian Kemp announced in a press conference on May 20, 2022, that Hyundai Motor Group will invest more than $5 billion in a new plant in Bryan County, Georgia.
The announcement coincided with President Biden's trip to Seoul, South Korea, which is the headquarters of Hyundai.
The company includes Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corp. The international auto leader built a plant in western part of the state approximately five years ago. The Savannah-area plant will make electric vehicles, but other news sources report that gasoline-powered vehicles will also be built. News sources state that 8,100 jobs will be created.
“As one of the world’s most successful and advanced mobility leaders, we are incredibly proud to share our plan to open our first dedicated full EV and battery manufacturing facilities in the U.S.,” said Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung. “The U.S. has always held an important place in the Group’s global strategy, and we are excited to partner with the State of Georgia to achieve our shared goal of electrified mobility and sustainability in the U.S. We appreciate the continued support of Governor Brian Kemp, Senator Jon Ossoff, Senator Raphael Warnock and other Georgia elected officials."
Earlier this month, Hyundai announced an expansion in California, as well. The company detailed plans for deploying 30 Class 8 6x4 XCIENT Fuel Cell tractors at the Port of Oakland for the NorCAL ZERO Project
For the U.S. commercial vehicle sector, Hyundai plans to leverage its successful hydrogen fuel cell expertise of its XCIENT Fuel Cell fleet in Switzerland, they stated in a press release to the auto industry.
“Hyundai will also run a Ride & Drive program where visitors can experience the 6x2 XCIENT Fuel Cell tractor and 6x2 XCIENT Fuel Cell rigid truck,” according to the company which is the third largest automaker by vehicle sales.
The Savannah area plant is set to be completed by 2025, with a $5.54 billion investment.
Hyundai told financial markets that it would invest 21 trillion won ($16 billion) in South Korea through 2030 to expand the production capacity of EVs in the country to 1.44 million vehicles per year.
