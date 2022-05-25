May 25, 2022 - 9 a.m. All votes are in and accounted for, however, due to a glitch with an early vote memory card a manual count will need to be performed Wednesday morning along with the counting of provisional ballots and the validation of absentee ballots.
Below are the leaders in each race, according to the Chatham County Board of Elections unofficial results as of 9 a.m.
|US Senate - Rep
|Herschel Junior Walker
|18894
|Gary W. Black
|2011
|Latham Saddler
|1458
|Josh Clark
|738
|Kelvin King
|485
|Jonathan ""Jon"" McColumn
|475
|US Senate - Dem
|Raphael Warnock (I)
|23601
|Tamara Johnson-Shealey
|889
|Governor - Rep
|Brian Kemp (I)
|18896
|David A. Perdue
|4922
|Kandiss Taylor
|602
|Catherine Davis
|203
|Tom Williams
|68
|Governor - Dem
|Stacey Abrams
|24334
|Lieutenant Governor - Rep
|Burt Jones
|9930
|Butch Miller
|7360
|Jeanne Seaver
|2710
|Mack McGregor
|2520
|Lieutenant Governor - Dem
|Kwanza Hall
|4985
|Derrick L. Jackson
|3581
|Charlie Bailey
|3271
|Renitta Shannon
|3059
|Erick E. Allen
|2287
|Tyrone Brooks, Jr.
|2283
|Tony Brown
|1512
|Jason T. Hayes
|922
|R. Malik
|509
|Secretary of State - Rep
|Brad Raffensperger (I)
|13759
|Jody Hice
|7071
|David C. Belle Isle
|1578
|T.J. Hudson
|1256
|Secretary of State - Dem
|Bee Nguyen
|7322
|Dee Dawkins-Haigler
|4894
|Michael Owens
|4868
|Floyd Griffin
|3994
|John Eaves
|1486
|Attorney General - Rep
|Jennifer ""Jen"" Jordan
|16566
|Chris Carr (I)
|16419
|John Gordon
|6374
|Christian Wise Smith
|5837
|Commissioner of Agriculture - Rep
|Tyler Harper
|20257
|Commissioner of Agriculture - Dem
|Nakita Hemingway
|11294
|Winfred Dukes
|6476
|Fred Swann
|3908
|Commissioner of Insurance - Rep
|John King (I)
|14895
|Patrick Witt
|4095
|Ben Cowart
|3081
|Commissioner of Insurance - Dem
|Janice Laws Robinson
|10100
|Raphael Baker
|7465
|Matthew Wilson
|4299
|State School Superintendent - Rep
|Richard Woods (I)
|14886
|John D. Barge
|6969
|State School Superintendent - Dem
|Alisha Thomas Searcy
|11718
|James Morrow, Jr.
|4828
|Currey Hitchens
|3010
|Jaha V. Howard
|2528
|Commissioner of Labor - Rep
|Bruce Thompson
|12372
|Mike Coan
|5972
|Kartik Bhatt
|1404
|Commissioner of Labor - Dem
|Lester G. Jackson III
|14562
|William ""Will"" Boddie, Jr.
|3022
|Nicole Horn
|2824
|Nadia Surrency
|1667
|Thomas Dean
|945
|PSC - District 2 - Rep
|Tim Echols (I)
|20396
|PSC - District 2 - Dem
|Patty Durand
|11557
|Russell Edwards
|9693
|PSC - District 3 - Rep
|Fitz Johnson (I)
|19792
|PSC - District 3 - Dem
|Shelia Edwards
|12709
|Chandra Farley
|6281
|Missy Moore
|2552
US House of Representatives - District 1 - Rep
|Earl L. ""Buddy"" Carter (I)
|21810
US House of Representatives - District 1 - Dem
|Joyce Marie Griggs
|10760
|Wade Herring
|10358
|Michelle L. Munroe
|2549
|State Senate - District 1 - Rep
|Ben Watson (I)
|12414
|State Senate - District 1 - Dem
|James ""Jay"" Jones
|3460
|Andrew Robert Niquette
|934
|State Senate - District 2 - Rep
|Clinton Young
|3604
|Ken Yasger
|2840
|State Senate - District 2 - Dem
|Derek Mallow
|10716
|Orlando Scott
|5617
|State Senate - District 4 - Rep
|Billy Hickman (I)
|1997
State House of Representatives - District 161 - Rep
|Bill Hitchens (I)
|1035
State House of Representatives - District 161 - Dem
|Margo Barbee
|1556
State House of Representatives - District 162 - Dem
|Carl Wayne Gilliard (I)
|4049
|Fredrick Praylo
|539
State House of Representatives - District 163 - Dem
|Anne Allen Westbrook
|3573
|Weslyn ""Mahogany"" Bowers
|2246
State House of Representatives - District 164 - Rep
|Ron Stephens (I)
|3221
|Chasity Pawvlik
|402
State House of Representatives - District 164 - Dem
|Marcus Thompson
|2193
State House of Representatives - District 165 - Dem
|Edna Jackson (I)
|5916
State House of Representatives - District 166 - Rep
|Jesse Petrea (I)
|9714
County Board of Elections Member 1 - Rep
|Marianne Mercer Heimes (I)
|11474
|Robin Greco
|7921
|Jennifer Salandi
|2640
County Board of Elections Member 2 - Dem
|Malinda Jane Scott Hodge (I)
|15917
|Corey D. Foreman
|6227
County Board of Elections Member 3 - Rep
|James Brisson Hall (I)
|15331
|Beverly Meng
|6127
County Board of Elections Member 4 - Dem
|Trish Brown
|13067
|Alldrein Murray (I)
|9161
Justice - Supreme Court of Georgia (Colvin)
|Verda M. Colvin (I)
|26991
|Veronica Brinson
|15994
Justice - Supreme Court of Georgia (LaGrua)
|Shawn Ellen LaGrua (I)
|40654
Justice - Supreme Court of Georgia (McMillian)
|Carla McMillian (I)
|40726
Judge - Court of Appeals of Georgia (Barnes)
|Anne Elizabeth Barnes (I)
|40687
Judge - Court of Appeals of Georgia (McFadden)
|Chris McFadden (I)
|40487
Judge - Court of Appeals of Georgia (Pipkin)
|Trea Pipkin (I)
|40168
Judge - Superior Court - Eastern Judicial Circuit (Abbot)
|Tammy Stokes
|40440
Judge - Superior Court - Eastern Judicial Circuit (Karpf)
|Benjamin Karpf (I)
|40873
Judge - Superior Court - Eastern Judicial Circuit (Walmsley)
|Timothy Walmsley (I)
|40389
|Chief Recorders Court Judge
|Joe Huffman
|15399
|Richard Sanders
|13691
|Burt Anthony Burton
|12014
|Recorders Court Judge
|Claire Cornwell Williams (I)
|40146
|County BOE President (Buck)
|Roger Moss
|22193
|Tye Whitely
|11765
|Todd A. Rhodes
|9965
|County BOE District 4 (Kachmar)
|Shawn A. Kachmar (I)
|8403
|County BOE District 5 (Hines)
|Theresa L. Watson
|1911
|Paul E. Smith
|1362
|Treye' Burrison
|849
|County BOE District 6 (Bringman)
|David Bringman (I)
|3199
|Keith Padgett
|1940
|County BOE District 8 (Howard-Hall)
|Tonia Howard-Hall (I)
|3530
|Jasmine Polley
|1168
