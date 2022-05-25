May 25, 2022 - 9 a.m. All votes are in and accounted for, however, due to a glitch with an early vote memory card a manual count will need to be performed Wednesday morning along with the counting of provisional ballots and the validation of absentee ballots.

Below are the leaders in each race, according to the Chatham County Board of Elections unofficial results as of 9 a.m. 

US Senate - Rep 
Herschel Junior Walker18894
Gary W. Black2011
Latham Saddler1458
Josh Clark738
Kelvin King485
Jonathan ""Jon"" McColumn475
US Senate - Dem 
Raphael Warnock (I)23601
Tamara Johnson-Shealey889
Governor - Rep 
Brian Kemp (I)18896
David A. Perdue4922
Kandiss Taylor602
Catherine Davis203
Tom Williams68
Governor - Dem 
Stacey Abrams24334
Lieutenant Governor - Rep 
Burt Jones9930
Butch Miller7360
Jeanne Seaver2710
Mack McGregor2520
Lieutenant Governor - Dem 
Kwanza Hall4985
Derrick L. Jackson3581
Charlie Bailey3271
Renitta Shannon3059
Erick E. Allen2287
Tyrone Brooks, Jr.2283
Tony Brown1512
Jason T. Hayes922
R. Malik509
Secretary of State - Rep 
Brad Raffensperger (I)13759
Jody Hice7071
David C. Belle Isle1578
T.J. Hudson1256
Secretary of State - Dem 
Bee Nguyen7322
Dee Dawkins-Haigler4894
Michael Owens4868
Floyd Griffin3994
John Eaves1486
Attorney General - Rep 
Jennifer ""Jen"" Jordan16566
Chris Carr (I)16419
John Gordon6374
Christian Wise Smith5837
Commissioner of Agriculture - Rep 
Tyler Harper20257
Commissioner of Agriculture - Dem 
Nakita Hemingway11294
Winfred Dukes6476
Fred Swann3908
Commissioner of Insurance - Rep 
John King (I)14895
Patrick Witt4095
Ben Cowart3081
Commissioner of Insurance - Dem 
Janice Laws Robinson10100
Raphael Baker7465
Matthew Wilson4299
State School Superintendent - Rep 
Richard Woods (I)14886
John D. Barge6969
State School Superintendent - Dem 
Alisha Thomas Searcy11718
James Morrow, Jr.4828
Currey Hitchens3010
Jaha V. Howard2528
Commissioner of Labor - Rep 
Bruce Thompson12372
Mike Coan5972
Kartik Bhatt1404
Commissioner of Labor - Dem 
Lester G. Jackson III14562
William ""Will"" Boddie, Jr.3022
Nicole Horn2824
Nadia Surrency1667
Thomas Dean945
PSC - District 2 - Rep 
Tim Echols (I)20396
PSC - District 2 - Dem 
Patty Durand11557
Russell Edwards9693
PSC - District 3 - Rep 
Fitz Johnson (I)19792
PSC - District 3 - Dem 
Shelia Edwards12709
Chandra Farley6281
Missy Moore2552
US House of Representatives - District 1 - Rep
 
Earl L. ""Buddy"" Carter (I)21810
US House of Representatives - District 1 - Dem
 
Joyce Marie Griggs10760
Wade Herring10358
Michelle L. Munroe2549
State Senate - District 1 - Rep 
Ben Watson (I)12414
State Senate - District 1 - Dem 
James ""Jay"" Jones3460
Andrew Robert Niquette934
State Senate - District 2 - Rep 
Clinton Young3604
Ken Yasger2840
State Senate - District 2 - Dem 
Derek Mallow10716
Orlando Scott5617
State Senate - District 4 - Rep 
Billy Hickman (I)1997
State House of Representatives - District 161 - Rep
 
Bill Hitchens (I)1035
State House of Representatives - District 161 - Dem
 
Margo Barbee1556
State House of Representatives - District 162 - Dem
 
Carl Wayne Gilliard (I)4049
Fredrick Praylo539
State House of Representatives - District 163 - Dem
 
Anne Allen Westbrook3573
Weslyn ""Mahogany"" Bowers2246
State House of Representatives - District 164 - Rep
 
Ron Stephens (I)3221
Chasity Pawvlik402
State House of Representatives - District 164 - Dem
 
Marcus Thompson2193
State House of Representatives - District 165 - Dem
 
Edna Jackson (I)5916
State House of Representatives - District 166 - Rep
 
Jesse Petrea (I)9714
County Board of Elections Member 1 - Rep
 
Marianne Mercer Heimes (I)11474
Robin Greco7921
Jennifer Salandi2640
County Board of Elections Member 2 - Dem
 
Malinda Jane Scott Hodge (I)15917
Corey D. Foreman6227
County Board of Elections Member 3 - Rep
 
James Brisson Hall (I)15331
Beverly Meng6127
County Board of Elections Member 4 - Dem
 
Trish Brown13067
Alldrein Murray (I)9161
Justice - Supreme Court of Georgia (Colvin)
 
Verda M. Colvin (I)26991
Veronica Brinson15994
Justice - Supreme Court of Georgia (LaGrua)
 
Shawn Ellen LaGrua (I)40654
Justice - Supreme Court of Georgia (McMillian)
 
Carla McMillian (I)40726
Judge - Court of Appeals of Georgia (Barnes)
 
Anne Elizabeth Barnes (I)40687
Judge - Court of Appeals of Georgia (McFadden)
 
Chris McFadden (I)40487
Judge - Court of Appeals of Georgia (Pipkin)
 
Trea Pipkin (I)40168
Judge - Superior Court - Eastern Judicial Circuit (Abbot)
 
Tammy Stokes40440
Judge - Superior Court - Eastern Judicial Circuit (Karpf)
 
Benjamin Karpf (I)40873
Judge - Superior Court - Eastern Judicial Circuit (Walmsley)
 
Timothy Walmsley (I)40389
Chief Recorders Court Judge 
Joe Huffman15399
Richard Sanders13691
Burt Anthony Burton12014
Recorders Court Judge 
Claire Cornwell Williams (I)40146
County BOE President (Buck) 
Roger Moss22193
Tye Whitely11765
Todd A. Rhodes9965
County BOE District 4 (Kachmar) 
Shawn A. Kachmar (I)8403
County BOE District 5 (Hines) 
Theresa L. Watson1911
Paul E. Smith1362
Treye' Burrison849
County BOE District 6 (Bringman) 
David Bringman (I)3199
Keith Padgett1940
County BOE District 8 (Howard-Hall) 
Tonia Howard-Hall (I)3530
Jasmine Polley1168

 

