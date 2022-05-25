May 25, 2022 - The White House has announced a third round of U.S. Marshal nominees, with a familiar face to Savannah on the list.
President Biden has nominated Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter for the Southern District of Georgia. The office of U.S. Marshal is the top executive of the U.S. Marshals Service in each of the 94 federal judicial districts, and includes protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, managing and selling seized assets acquired by criminals through illegal activities, housing and transporting federal prisoners and operating the Witness Security Program.
Minter has served as the Chief of Police for the Savannah Police Department since 2018. Minter previously served as the Chief of Police in Peoria, Arizona from 2011 to 2018. He served as the Chief of Police for the Denton, Texas Police Department from 2007 to 2011. From 1992 to 2007, Minter served in the Aurora, Colorado Police Department, where he held numerous leadership positions, including as Training Section Commander and Operations Support Section Commander. From 1982 to 1992, Minter served in the Houston Police Department. Minter received his M.A. in 1998 and his B.A. in 1996, both from the University of Phoenix.
Additional nominees in this round include Thomas E. Brown, Northern District of Georgia; Stephen D. Lynn, Middle District of Georgia; and Brian A. Kyes, District of Massachusetts.
The President has announced nine nominees so far to serve as U.S. Marshals.
