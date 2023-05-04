May 4, 2023 - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Georgia District Office has announced the district’s 2023 National Small Business Week award winners. This year, National Small Business Week will be recognized from April 30 to May 6. As part of the celebration of small business owners, the Georgia District award winners will be honored during an awards luncheon on Thursday, May 4 in Metro Atlanta.

 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.