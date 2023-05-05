Children's Rural Pediatric Scholars group.jpg

The first group of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Rural Pediatric Scholarship Program recipients are pictured with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Mercer University officials. Pictured, from left, are Kimberly Gunby, Nelliena Young, Leeia Fields, Jonathon Edgy, Megan Hobbs, Children Healthcare of Atlanta’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Fortenberry, Mercer University School of Medicine Dean Dr. Jean Sumner, Mercer University President William D. Underwood, Mackenzie Best, Alyssa Lorenzen, Harsimran Singh, Lauren Brooker and Landon Simmons.

May 5, 2023 - Mercer University School of Medicine (MUSM) recently announced the first group of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Rural Pediatric Scholarship Program recipients for the 2023 academic year.

MUSM selected scholars based on their commitment to become pediatricians, strong ties to rural Georgia, character, leadership qualities, community involvement, and their commitment to serving in rural, underserved Georgia after their scholarship obligations are met. They will receive full tuition for up to four academic years and must maintain good academic standing.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.