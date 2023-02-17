February 17, 2023 - Savannah Mayor Van R. Johnson, II has been appointed to co-chair the National League of Cities (NLC) 2023 Council on Youth, Education, and Families. Mayor Johnson was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.
“I have long been passionate about our ability as elected leaders to work among our colleagues from communities across America to address issues facing our cities,” said Mayor Van R. Johnson, II. “I look forward to using my years of public service and experience with the National League of Cities to help develop meaningful programs that will make a difference for communities across the country in this role.”
