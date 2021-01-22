January 22, 2021 - Jackson Lewis P.C., a national workplace law firm, recently announced that Melanie L. Paul has been elevated to principal in the firm’s Atlanta office. Melanie is co-leader of the firm’s Workplace Safety and Health practice group. Her practice focuses on occupational safety and health and wage and hour issues. Melanie's clients benefit from her unique inside experience as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for more than a decade.
During Melanie’s time with the DOL, she regularly appeared at hearings and trials before federal administrative tribunals and federal district courts throughout the southeastern U.S. in matters of Occupational Safety and Health (OSHA) law, Mine Safety and Health (MSHA) law, whistleblower and federal wage and hour matters. She also defended agency management against allegations of employment discrimination and prohibited personnel practices before the EEOC and the MSPB. While at the DOL, Melanie was the Criminal OSHA Coordinator for the southeastern region and worked with U.S. Department of Justice to have Occupational Safety and Health cases criminally prosecuted.
Prior to working at the DOL, Melanie gained invaluable trial experience as an Assistant District Attorney in Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia, where she tried felony criminal jury cases. She also was a law clerk to U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda T. Walker for the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Georgia, where she worked on predominantly employment discrimination cases.
Melanie earned her B.S. from the University of Wisconsin College of Letters & Science and her J.D. from Washington University School of Law.
The Atlanta office can be reached at (404) 586-1869.
