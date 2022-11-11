November 11, 2022 - The Georgia Tree Council, a nonprofit organization with the mission of sustaining Georgia’s green legacy by partnering with individuals, organizations, and communities in raising awareness toward improving and maintaining Georgia's community forests, presented its 2022 Excellence in Urban Forestry Awards Program on Nov. 2 at the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk in Rome, Georgia.
This annual awards program rewards individuals and organizations for outstanding work in protecting and enhancing our community forests. Each award recipient received a framed print of a Georgia tree from an original pen and ink drawing by artist Barry Nehr, commissioned for the Georgia Tree Council. The Savannah Tree Foundation received the Outstanding Sustained Achievement Grand Award for 2022.
