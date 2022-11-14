November 14, 2022 - Georgia Southern University Libraries has been designated as a Patent and Trademark Resource Center (PTRC) by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. PTRCs comprise a network of 84 libraries nationwide that disseminate patent and trademark information and support the diverse intellectual property needs of the public. Georgia Southern Libraries is one of two officially designated PTRCs in Georgia.
“This designation places the Georgia Southern Libraries as a local face of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and helps to cultivate a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship,” stated Georgia Southern’s Henderson Library Research Services manager John Schlipp. “Our PTRC designation enables the research customers of Georgia Southern Libraries to access the vast resources provided by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. This new library service helps inventors and entrepreneurs to protect their intellectual properties ranging from patents, trade secrets, trademarks and copyrights.”
