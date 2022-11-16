November 16, 2022 - Georgia Organics and Quality Care for Children (QCC) have announced, for the first time ever, that five Georgia early care and education (ECE) programs have been selected to receive a prestigious 2022 ECE Farmer Champion Award. These ECE providers join some of Georgia’s best known chefs and restaurants in being recognized for their commitment and support in growing Georgia’s local food movement. 

The Farmer Champion program was created by Georgia Organics in 2019 to raise awareness about local sourcing and to bring Georgia farmers, institutions, and aggregators together to increase sustainable and organic purchasing. In partnership with QCC, Georgia Organics expanded the Farmer Champion program in 2022 to recognize ECE providers who purchase and serve locally-grown food in their program’s meals and snacks. 

