November 16, 2022 - Georgia Organics and Quality Care for Children (QCC) have announced, for the first time ever, that five Georgia early care and education (ECE) programs have been selected to receive a prestigious 2022 ECE Farmer Champion Award. These ECE providers join some of Georgia’s best known chefs and restaurants in being recognized for their commitment and support in growing Georgia’s local food movement.
The Farmer Champion program was created by Georgia Organics in 2019 to raise awareness about local sourcing and to bring Georgia farmers, institutions, and aggregators together to increase sustainable and organic purchasing. In partnership with QCC, Georgia Organics expanded the Farmer Champion program in 2022 to recognize ECE providers who purchase and serve locally-grown food in their program’s meals and snacks.
“With everything on their plates to care for and educate young children, we feel it is important to honor ECE centers who have gone above and beyond to serve fresh, healthy food while supporting local and organic farmers,” said Alice Rolls, Georgia Organics’ president & CEO. “The ECE Farmer Champions are addressing nutrition inequities by providing high-quality foods to economically disadvantaged children and by supporting farmers and aggregators that identify as Black, Indigenous, and People of Color.”
The early care and education programs, chosen for their dedication to regularly purchasing and providing locally-grown foods, include:
A Kids World Learning Center (Walton County)
4533 Old Hwy 138, Loganville, Ga., 30052
Greenbriar Children’s Center (Two locations in Chatham County)
Windy’s Preschool at 429 Tattnall St, Savannah, Ga., 31401
W.W. Law Learning Center at 909 East Bolton St, Savannah, Ga., 31401
Noah’s Landing for Kids Family Child Care Learning Home (Dade County)
176 North Pine St, Trenton, Ga., 30752
Pre-K Preparatory Learning Academy (Hall County)
438 Prior St NE, Gainesville, Ga., 30501
The Learning Tree Academy (Stephens)
1661 Fernside Dr, Toccoa, Ga., 30577
“Early care and education programs have a critical role to play in ensuring young children have access to foods that fuel their rapidly developing bodies and brains,” said Ellyn Cochran, president and chief executive officer at Quality Care for Children. “In addition to serving fresh, locally-grown foods, ECE Farmer Champion sites engage children in experiential learning activities, including gardening, cooking, and taste-tests.
GO and QCC began working together in 2017 to promote child health through Farm to ECE, which includes three core elements- gardening, food and agriculture education, and local food purchasing. To learn more about QCC’s Farm to ECE efforts, visit QCCga.org/farm-to-ece.
ECE Farmer Champion sites will receive a $200 award, marketing resources for their program, and will be recognized at the Georgia Organics Conference & Expo in Perry, Ga., in February 2023. Tickets for the conference are available at georgiaorganics.org/conference.
