November 16, 2020 - On Nov. 13, 2020, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed Executive Order 11.13.20.01, renewing current COVID-19 restrictions through November 30, 2020. The Order took effect on Nov. 16, 2020 at 12 a.m..
"As COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations rise across the country, Dr. Toomey and I are asking Georgians to remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19," said Governor Kemp. "The state has deployed over 300,000 rapid tests to communities across our state, stockpiled a sixty-day supply of PPE, and worked with hospitals and nursing homes to provide the medical staff needed to treat COVID-19 patients. While we are prepared for any scenario, it is vital that Georgians do not grow complacent.
"Continue to wash your hands, wear a mask, watch your distance, follow public health guidance, and get a flu shot. By taking these simple steps, we will protect lives - and livelihoods."
The Governor's executive orders are available to be read here: https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders
