November 17, 2022 - The Creative Coast is now accepting speaker applications for its 2023 GRIT Conference. The event will take place at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center from Jan. 26 to 28, 2023. Formerly known as Geekend, the annual conference returns in its 11th year rebranded as the GRIT Conference to foster and grow the regional innovation economy by showcasing accomplishments, introducing new ideas, and connecting people passionate about building products, companies, and experiences.
The GRIT Conference will bring two full days of exciting and cutting-edge workshops, panels, and keynotes to Savannah. Past speakers include Jesse Cole (Owner of the Savannah Bananas), Matias Corea (Co-founder of Behance), Cath Coetzer (former Global Innovation Portfolio Director at Coca-Cola), Jacqueline Verdier and Dominic Suszanski (Co-founders of Selfie on a Stick), and G. Michael Lester (former Technology Transfer Partnership Manager for the NASA Kennedy Space Center).
