November 18, 2021 - The Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Glynn County held a luncheon this week, recognizing employees of the Coastal Health District, Glynn County Health Department, and volunteers from around the county for their COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
Through more than 15 separate vaccination events, over 2,700 vaccinations were given to FLETC staff and students beginning in late January of this year. The vaccination efforts allowed the center to remain open and operational, ensuring officers could continue to be trained and returned to the field.
