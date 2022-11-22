November 22, 2022 - Georgia Power is celebrating community service and holiday cheer again this year with its annual Light Up the Holidays contest. This year, the company wants to see how Georgia is lighting up the holidays, either through a holiday display or through acts of community service.
Now through Dec. 26, Georgians 18 years of age or older are invited to enter Georgia Power’s Light Up the Holidays Contest on Facebook. It’s easy:
- Follow them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/georgiapower)
- Post an original photograph that creatively captures how you are “lighting up the holidays,” either through a holiday display OR through acts of community service as a comment on the page, along with the hashtag #LightUpTheHolidays
- Get your friends and family to like and comment on your photo!
At the end of the contest, Georgia Power will select two (2) potential Grand Prize winners from all eligible entries made based solely on the total number of engagements on the entry post (including likes/comments), with the two posts receiving the highest engagement each receiving a Grand Prize to include four (4) Tickets to the 2022 Atlanta Botanical Gardens Garden Lights, Holiday Nights display and four (4) Tickets to the 2022 Chick-fil-A Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 31
This annual contest is just one of the ways that Georgia Power helps share important energy efficiency and safety information with customers.
Georgia Power recommends the following easy ways to save money and energy this holiday season:
- Light with LEDs. LED decorations can use more than 50 percent less energy than traditional incandescent decorations and last up to 10 times longer.
- Find Festive Fiber Optics. The technology uses one light source that flows through fiber cable to multiple visible points of the light.
- Timing Counts. Use smart plugs and timers to ensure that holiday decorations are only in use when people are home, or awake, to enjoy them.
Georgia Power also recommends keeping safety first when celebrating.
- Check your outlets. Look for outlets that have loose-fitting plugs, exposed wires or broken plates and have them fixed by a qualified electrician. Use safety covers on all outlets accessible to children.
- Check for damaged wires. Check each set of lights, new or old, for broken or cracked sockets, frayed or bare wires, or loose connections. Discard damaged sets or repair them before using.
- Watch for lines and poles. Be sure to install decorations away from power poles, lines and the building’s primary power drop or connection point, and be careful when using ladders or working off the ground.
- Take extra care outdoors. Only use lights and extension cords designed for outdoor use and keep electric connections above ground and out of areas where water may collect.
- Trim the tree safely. Use only non-combustible or flame-resistant materials to trim a tree.
