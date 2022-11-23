November 23, 2022 - The season of giving is upon us, and it’s more essential than ever to elevate Georgia’s nonprofits – all of which are dealing with increased demand, rising costs, and shortages of resources and people – with another big round of #GAgenerosity. That’s why the Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN), which hosts GAgives on GivingTuesday each year, is taking the month of November to highlight 30 different ways to give thanks over the 30 days leading up to GivingTuesday, when the world unites in giving back to the nonprofits that give us all so much. Held the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, this year on Nov. 29, 2022, GivingTuesday is an international day of giving to follow the traditional shopping days of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. 

This year’s GAgives on GivingTuesday celebration will kick off with a 30 Days of #GAgenerosity campaign, providing a new prompt each day to inspire Georgians to share their “thanks'' through social media while helping build momentum for GAgives. From teachers, friends, and volunteers to parks, pets, and more, there’s a new reason each day of the campaign to give thanks – all collected in a shareable 30 Days of #GAgenerosity calendar. In its 11th year of uniting nonprofit, philanthropic, and for-profit partners for GAgives, GCN’s new campaign aims to empower thousands of Georgia residents to share their #GAgenerosity through social media posts and online donations that will further the impact of nonprofits throughout the state.

