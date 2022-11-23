November 23, 2022 - Governor Brian P. Kemp has announced that Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, plans to invest $926 million in an Electric Vehicle (EV) Power Electric system plant in Bryan County that will eventually employ at least 1,500 people.

“When we celebrated the groundbreaking of Hyundai’s new electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Bryan County, we knew it would unleash transformational job creation and investment in that entire region of our state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “As we announce the second supplier in just two weeks to locate in that area, we're excited to see their impact on the surrounding communities and the growing list of other job creators that will soon follow.”

