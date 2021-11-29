November 29, 2021 - Jazz Road, South Arts’ national initiative supporting jazz artists, announces the latest recipients of Jazz Road Tours grants receiving more than $375,000. Through Jazz Road Tours, artists can apply for up to $15,000 to help support touring their work into communities across the country. These latest recipients are added to the growing list of artists that South Arts is assisting to get back on the road as venues re-open for audiences following the COVID-19 restrictions.
“The past six months have shown that performance possibilities frozen by the pandemic are thawing out for jazz artists,” says Sara Donnelly, South Arts’ Director of Jazz. “Though jazz has lost important venues, many are booking shows again, and artists are carefully weighing a safe return to touring. There is such exuberance in realizing these tours. We are glad to build toward a national framework for gig sustainability and better pay for artists as we look toward the tail end of the pandemic.”
Some of the artists receiving Jazz Road Tours grants from this round of funding include:
- Vocalist Samara Joy from New York received $15,000 to tour with the Pasquale Grasso Trio through Missouri, Arkansas, Ohio, and Michigan.
- The Smoogies from Miami, Florida, will receive $10,650 to embark on their first tour with performances in New York, Illinois, and California.
- Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few from Chicago, Illinois, will receive $15,000 to perform in creative spaces such as The Imperial in Miami and Dupont Underground in Washington, DC.
These 31 recipients add to the growing list of artists who have received Jazz Road Tours and Jazz Road Creative Residencies grants as well as previous COVID-19 relief grants from the Jazz Road Quick Assist Fund. Through Jazz Road, South Arts is investing $5.5 million in the nation’s jazz infrastructure by giving grants directly to artists so they can expand and explore their work while receiving equitable pay.
Jazz Road Tours grants remain open, accepting applications on a rolling submission basis for tours occurring through June 2022. Artists from around the country may apply for funds through South Arts’ website to support three- to six-site tours with grants of up to $15,000.
Jazz Road, a national program funded by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation with additional support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, is led by South Arts in partnership with the five other U.S. Regional Arts Organizations (Arts Midwest, Mid-America Arts Alliance, Mid Atlantic Arts, New England Foundation for the Arts, and Western Arts Alliance/WESTAF).
To learn more about Jazz Road and read about each Jazz Road Tours recipient and their projects, visit www.southarts.org or call 404.874.7244.
