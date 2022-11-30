2022 Dirty Dozen Report.png

November 30, 2022 - In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act, Georgia’s leading water advocacy organizations released their “Dirty Dozen” report for 2022, highlighting 12 landmark legal actions that have shaped the implementation of the Clean Water Act in Georgia. 

Unlike previous Dirty Dozen reports that shined a light on present threats to the health of Georgia’s water, this year’s edition takes a look back at actions that corrected some “dirty” situations to improve the health of Georgia’s water and the people and wildlife that depend on it.

