October 1, 2020 - The Lillian E. Smith Center at Piedmont College will host a virtual symposium “Untangling Whiteness: Reflection and Action” on Oct. 15.
Presenters include Andrew Aydin (March trilogy and Rep. John Lewis’ Digital Director & Policy Advisor), Dr. Sindre Bangstad (Institute for Church, Religion and Worldview Research in Oslo, Norway), Andrew Beck Grace (co-host of NPR’s White Lies podcast), Josina Guess (assistant editor for The Bitter Southerner), Dr. Sarah Higinbotham (Emory’s Oxford College), Dr. Jane McPherson (University of Georgia), Dr. Jennifer Morrison (University of Louisiana Lafayette), Connor Towne O’Neill (author of Down Along with That Devil’s Bones: A Reckoning with Monuments, Memory, and the Legacy of White Supremacy), Dr. Veronica Watson (Frederick Douglass Institute Collaborative), and Dr. George Yancy (Emory University).
The online symposium, to be held 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., will explore what it means to be white and ways to create a more equitable society.
In 1944’s “The World: Our Children’s Home,” she wrote about training children “to respect other people and their basic needs regardless of color, religion, economic status, or sex.” “Untangling Whiteness” heeds Smith’s clarion call by calling upon us to do the same through our actions, our policies, and our work.
The Lillian E. Smith (LES) Center serves as an educational center and an artist retreat. The Center is named for the social justice activist and highly-acclaimed author of Strange Fruit and Killers of the Dream and is located on the property where she lived and worked in Clayton, Georgia.
The cost to register for the symposium is $10. To learn more visit the LES webpage at piedmont.edu/symp.
