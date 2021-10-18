October 18, 2021 - The U.S. Department of Labor has announced the reopening of new student enrollment for in-person instruction and job training at Job Corps centers across the nation.
The announcement came during an event at the Potomac Job Corps Center in Washington, where Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh met students and recognized how centers across the country have adapted as the nation combats the pandemic.
Amid the pandemic, Job Corps centers operated under restricted enrollment due to the residential aspects of the program. With new safety measures in place, the decision to reopen Job Corps enrollment lifts the remaining restrictions on enrollment and restores the program to pre-pandemic admission standards.
The Job Corps program in Georgia gives students the opportunity to train for careers in industries like Advanced Manufacturing, Automotive and Machine Repair, Construction, Finance and Business, Health Care, Homeland Security, Hospitality, Renewable Resources and Energy, and Transportation. To learn more about opportunities at Job Corps, visit their website.
Georgia Job Corps Centers:
- Brunswick Job Corps Center
- Turner Job Corps Center
“The reopening of new student enrollment at Job Corps is an important step forward in our nation’s recovery from the pandemic,” said Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh. “On-center learning and the support centers provide help students take greater advantage of Job Corps’ training and educational opportunities. In turn, students will be better equipped to contribute and benefit as our nation grows stronger.”
Founded in 1964, Job Corps is the nation’s largest job training and education program. It provides students from 16 to 24 years of age with career technical training and academic experiences to increase opportunities toward gainful employment and career pathways. A mostly residential program in urban and rural areas, Job Corps centers include dormitories and a campus environment similar to those of small colleges.
“In the past year, we faced and overcame extraordinary challenges to enable Job Corps’ students to continue their education,” said National Director of Job Corps Rachel Torres. “Our goal is to return to full, in-person center operations as quickly and safely as possible. By returning all centers to in-person instruction, we can continue Job Corps’ long tradition of preparing its students for successful careers.”
Administered by the department’s Employment and Training Administration, Job Corps is the nation’s largest residential career-training program. There are currently 121 Job Corps centers in 49 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.
