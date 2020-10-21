October 21, 2020 - Best Lawyers® is currently accepting nominations for the 2022 Editions of The Best Lawyers in America© and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch.
Nominations can be submitted by the general public, clients, other practicing lawyers, and marketing teams. We only ask that lawyers not nominate themselves. All lawyers included in the previous editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch publications are automatically nominated in their listed practice area for the 2022 Editions.
A lawyer can be nominated for The Best Lawyers in America or Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch but cannot be nominated for recognition in both publications at the same time. The number of years a lawyer has practiced should be considered when submitting a nomination. Lawyers who have been in private practice for 10 or more years should be nominated for The Best Lawyers in America. Those attorneys in practice for fewer than 10 years, typically five to nine years, should be nominated for Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch. Additionally, it is in the nominator's best interest to only submit nominations for practice areas in which the lawyer specializes.
After nominations are complete, lawyers are divided by geographic region and practice area. They are evaluated by their peers on the basis of professional expertise and undergo an additional verification review to make sure they currently practice and are in good standing with their local bar associations.
"Recognition by Best Lawyers is purely peer review. Nominating qualified lawyers is the first step in our process in identifying top legal talent," said Best Lawyers CEO Phil Greer.
The redesigned Best Lawyers website allows the public to easily enter information for eligible lawyers using the online nomination form. The nomination period ends Jan. 15, 2021.
Search the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch results by lawyer's name, firm, region, or practice area by visiting www.bestlawyers.com.
