October 23, 2020 - The coronavirus pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges to teachers and students. To help advance life-sciences education during these trying times, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is expanding eligibility for its Conservation Teacher of the Year grant.
The $1,000 grant is now offered to a kindergarten through fifth-grade public or private school teacher in Georgia who demonstrates exceptional energy and innovation in teaching life sciences. Science specialists covering those grades can also apply. The grant was previously available to third- through fifth-grade educators.
Prospective teachers must use Georgia’s native animals, plants and habitats as the context for covering Georgia Standards of Excellence. Although this grant emphasizes life science, cross-curricular teaching is highly encouraged. Preference will be given to teachers who demonstrate creativity in project design and use the outdoors as a context for learning. Lessons may be conducted in-person (on school grounds) or virtually (online). Projects that highlight rare wildlife, including plants, will receive extra consideration.
“By fostering connections with nature, teachers help improve students’ health and well-being,” said DNR outreach coordinator Linda May. “The benefits of making and strengthening those outdoor connections will last a lifetime.”
The Conservation Teacher of the Year grant is coordinated by the Wildlife Conservation Section of DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division. Through education, research and management, the Wildlife Conservation Section works to safeguard Georgia's native diversity of wild animals, plants and their habitats, while also striving to increase public enjoyment of the outdoors. Funding is provided by the section’s friends group, The Environmental Resources Network, better known as TERN.
The deadline to apply is Nov. 20, 2020. DNR will notify the grant winner by Dec. 4, 2020.
For more information about the Conservation Teacher of the Year grant, please visit georgiawildlife.com/TeachingConservationGrant or contact Linda May (linda.may@dnr.ga.gov, 706-319-0211) or Anna Yellin (anna.yellin@dnr.ga.gov, 706-557-3283).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.