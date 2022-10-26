October 26, 2022 - SecureRisk, which has over 100 independent insurance agencies working in all 50 states with more than $4 billion in annual premiums, has announced that Georgia Agency Partners (GAP), an agency group with more than 30 member offices across the Southeast, will be joining the Tucker, Ga. agency partnership.
SecureRisk and GAP, ranked 5 and 14, respectively, on Insurance Journal’s 2022 Top 20 Agency Partnerships list, will consolidate to create the nation’s fourth-largest agency partnership with nearly $600 million in property/casualty revenue.
“We are thrilled that GAP agencies are becoming part of the SecureRisk team,” said SecureRisk CEO Brian Bandrowsky. “This alliance gives us greater strength, buying power, and reach. With these advantages, we can deliver more options and better value to our customers.”
With two of the nation’s top 20 agency partnerships joining forces, member agencies will be working with a dedicated team consisting of former agency, broker, carrier, and consulting experience and will be able to provide greater benefits, a larger marketplace presence, and more robust resources for their clients.
Bandrowsky continued, "Both GAP and SecureRisk have over 25 years each operating as networks, which makes this unification so powerful."
“We are pleased to have our two partnerships join forces,” said Brad Powell, GAP Chairman. “Through the integration planning process, it has become even more apparent that our associations share common values, goals and a commitment to putting our members and their clients first. This strategic alignment cements our status as a major player in the insurance industry.”
SecureRisk agents provide a range of products for nearly any insurance need, including automobile, homeowners, commercial property & casualty, workers' compensation, bonds, risk management, loss control, health, life, employee needs, and more. With an excess of $3 billion in combined insurance premiums, each member of SecureRisk is able to offer policies underwritten by some of the most respected and financially stable insurance companies in the world. And because the agencies are still independently owned, customers' best interests take priority, unlike agencies that are bank-owned or only represent one company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.