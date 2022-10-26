October 26, 2022 - SecureRisk, which has over 100 independent insurance agencies working in all 50 states with more than $4 billion in annual premiums, has announced that Georgia Agency Partners (GAP), an agency group with more than 30 member offices across the Southeast, will be joining the Tucker, Ga. agency partnership. 

SecureRisk and GAP, ranked 5 and 14, respectively, on Insurance Journal’s 2022 Top 20 Agency Partnerships list, will consolidate to create the nation’s fourth-largest agency partnership with nearly $600 million in property/casualty revenue.

