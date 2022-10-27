Coulter Jewell Thames, P.A. Combines With Thomas & Hutton to Serve expanding Raleigh-Durham Market.jpg

Dan Jewell, Preston Royster, Jeff Williams, and Jeremy Anderson.

October 27, 2022 - Thomas & Hutton (T&H), a Southeast-based professional consulting firm, has announced the addition of Durham’s Coulter Jewell Thames, P.A. (CJT) to the team. With offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee, T&H’s addition of CJT increases its presence in the Raleigh-Durham region. The combination was effective Sept. 30, 2022, and CJT’s offices in Durham and Roxboro, NC now join the Thomas & Hutton family. Co-founder and president of CJT, Dan Jewell, RLA, ASLA, will serve in his new role as a T&H Principal and Raleigh-Durham Regional Director.

T&H is well-positioned to provide more civil engineering, landscape architecture, and surveying services for public and private clients in and around the Research Triangle region.

