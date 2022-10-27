October 27, 2022 - Thomas & Hutton (T&H), a Southeast-based professional consulting firm, has announced the addition of Durham’s Coulter Jewell Thames, P.A. (CJT) to the team. With offices in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee, T&H’s addition of CJT increases its presence in the Raleigh-Durham region. The combination was effective Sept. 30, 2022, and CJT’s offices in Durham and Roxboro, NC now join the Thomas & Hutton family. Co-founder and president of CJT, Dan Jewell, RLA, ASLA, will serve in his new role as a T&H Principal and Raleigh-Durham Regional Director.
T&H is well-positioned to provide more civil engineering, landscape architecture, and surveying services for public and private clients in and around the Research Triangle region.
On growing the region, President and CEO Sam McCachern said, “We are excited about the addition of CJT to the Thomas & Hutton family. Their suite of services and expertise complements those of T&H, and further strengthens our capabilities in the Raleigh-Durham market and beyond. This is truly a win-win for the work we do and the clients we serve. I look forward to what we can accomplish as ONE company.”
Dan Jewell, RLA, ASLA, serving in his new role as a T&H Principal and Raleigh-Durham Regional Director, stated, “The decision to join T&H was made with the mutual success of our clients and employee family at the forefront. From the beginning, we felt that our companies had a similar workplace culture and philosophy of maintaining long-lasting client relationships by providing personal, professional, and quality service. We are excited to join T&H and are confident that this decision will enhance the services we provide our clients while advancing opportunities for our strong team of engineers, landscape architects, surveyors, and staff.”
For over 75 years, Thomas & Hutton has provided design solutions for infrastructure and land development across the southeast. The addition of CJT’s expertise strengthens the firm’s services, including planning and design of large and small-scale developments.
Formed in 1995, CJT provides consulting, engineering, land planning, landscape architecture, surveying, and construction administration services across North Carolina, particularly in the Triangle region and surrounding counties.
CJT’s talented staff joins North Carolina Economic Regional Director Timothy Downs with leadership including:
- Principal/Raleigh-Durham Regional Director Dan Jewell, RLA, ASLA. Jewell earned his Bachelor’s in Landscape Architecture from Purdue University and has over 40 years of industry experience. He served as State Chapter president for the North Carolina Chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects and sits on various boards including Durham Central Park, Durham Area Designers, the Home Builders Associations of Durham Orange and Chatham Counties.
- Principal/Civil Engineering Department Manager Preston Royster, PE. Royster earned both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University. With over 15 years of experience in project management and design of small single-family residential projects to large scale developments, Royster’s expertise includes site design, water and wastewater system design, and water resources, including green infrastructure and low impact development.
- Principal/Landscape Architecture Group Leader Jeremy Anderson, RLA. Anderson earned his Bachelor’s in Landscape Architecture from North Carolina State University and has over 22 years of consulting experience providing feasibility studies, conceptual master planning, detailed site layouts, construction plans, and sustainable development, including wetland design, recreational trail, and greenway planning.
- Principal/Land Surveying Group Leader Jeff Williams, PLS. Williams earned his Civil Engineering degree from Conestoga College, Ontario, Canada. His 35 plus years of surveying experience includes boundary and topographic surveys, subdivision platting, route location surveys, and ALTA surveys. Williams oversees all land surveying operations and manages survey crews.
Thomas & Hutton operates in 10 regions across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia. An established and well-respected leader in providing professional consulting and comprehensive engineering and related services, Thomas & Hutton looks forward to continuing its legacy of providing design solutions to improve communities. For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
