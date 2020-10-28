October 28, 2020 - Fleet Feet announced the opening of its newest locally owned location, a 1,400 square foot store opening on Oct. 29 in Pooler, Ga. Mike Nadeau, current owner of the Fleet Feet located in Savannah, Ga., will open this second location in the Shops at Lakeside Village at 1702 Pooler Parkway. The Pooler store marks the brand’s ninth location in the state and second in the Savannah metro area.
“Fleet Feet has been the heart of the Savannah running community for nearly two decades, and we couldn’t be more excited for Mike as he brings the brand’s magnetic, community-centric focus closer to the residents of Pooler,” says Robyn Goby, vice president of development for Fleet Feet. “Mike’s proven himself to be a charismatic and effective leader who encourages and supports others on their personal health and fitness journey. First as a long-time customer and now as a current owner, Mike embodies the true essence of Fleet Feet, and I know will lead the Pooler store staff to deliver above and beyond expectations.”
Nadeau took over ownership of the Savannah store, originally opened in 2002 by Robert and Cookie Espinoza, in 2018. Prior to Fleet Feet, Nadeau served in the Air Force and completed tours in seven countries over the span of a decade. Upon leaving the military, he gained valuable experience in the beverage industry with a focus on leadership and staff development. Buoyed by the store’s success since taking ownership, Nadeau identified an opportunity for expansion that would help serve more customers in the Savannah metro area.
“Pooler has rapidly grown over the years, and I’ve had the pleasure of building relationships with many of the community’s runners, walkers and fitness enthusiasts at our Savannah store,” says Mike Nadeau. “It’s time we brought the brand’s personalized solutions and services a little closer to these residents, as together we can continue building a healthier and active running and walking community.”
Fleet Feet will open with the brand’s exclusive personalized outfitting experience, fit id®, which includes 3D foot scanning and has helped Fleet Feet stores nationwide find footwear solutions for over two million people since 2017. On grand opening day, guests can participate in a raffle for a chance to win items from Brooks, Hoka and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.