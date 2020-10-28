October 28, 2020 - Food Lion recently announced local efforts to nourish neighbors in the greater Savannah area through a new campaign aimed to help support kids and families impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the Faces of Hope campaign, Food Lion Feeds is donating 9.5 million meals to Feeding America® partner food banks throughout its 10-state footprint. This widespread effort will impact local communities across Food Lion’s 10-state service area and assist its 30 Feeding America® partner food banks in meeting unprecedented demand as a result of the pandemic. Food Lion Feeds is the retailer’s hunger relief initiative.
“Already on the frontlines of ensuring all of our neighbors receive the nourishment they need, our food bank partners are now faced with new challenges from COVID-19 such as increased demand for food, transportation, and volunteer shortages,” said Meg Ham, Food Lion President. “At Food Lion, we’re proud to work with these incredible organizations every day, and we’re committed to continuing to help ease the additional burden felt by our food bank partners and ensure they can feed families counting on them for their next meal.”
In the greater Savannah area specifically, Food Lion Feeds will be donating resources to support multiple gift card donations and will be providing funds to hire additional employees to enhance food distribution. The list of organizations being supported is as follows:
Feeding Agency
City
State
Details
America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia
Savannah
G.A..
Food Lion Donating Funds to Hire Multiple Truck Drivers for Enhanced Food Distributions.
Fellowship of Love
Savannah
G.A.
Providing Shelf Stable Food and Gift Card Distribution
Second Harvest Food Bank of South Georgia
Valdosta
G.A.
Distribute Gift Cards at Upcoming School-Based Mobile Pantry
The Faces of Hope campaign continues Food Lion’s efforts to care for the towns and cities it serves. Earlier this year, Food Lion donated more than $3.6 million to community partners to provide COVID-19 relief, including $3.1M to food bank and medical research partners, and $500,000 in a partnership to support schools feeding children in need during the summer.
“Nourishing our neighbors is core to everything we do at Food Lion, and we recognize that this is an incredibly difficult time for many,” said Ham. “Our neighbors are counting on us more than ever and we will do our part to bring meals and hope to families in need.”
Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer’s hunger-relief platform, Food Lion has donated more than 500 million meals* to individuals and families since 2014 through a combination of product, financial and equipment donations; disaster relief and recovery efforts; volunteer hours by associates; in-store retail campaigns; the company’s food rescue program. Food Lion has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025.
For more information on Food Lion Feeds’ commitment to fight hunger, visit www.foodlion.com/feeds.
