October 9, 2022 - The Chatham County Police Department is continuing its search and investigative efforts in the case of Quinton Simon, and has established a new tip line regarding information about missing child Quinton Simon.
Anyone with information regarding Quinton is asked to contact 912-667-3134, which will connect directly with a detective or leave the opportunity to leave a message. This number is only for tips regarding information about the disappearance of Quinton.
