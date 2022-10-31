October 31, 2022 - Women are starting businesses at an unprecedented rate and almost 40% of American businesses are now owned by women. That’s something to celebrate. In 1972, only 4.6% of all businesses in the United States were owned by women —today, we’re more than 13 million strong.
Here in Georgia where I founded Monica Motivates, LLC (now with offices in South Carolina and Alabama and launching our global expansion) we benefit from nearly 450,000 women-owned small businesses.
A lot of what attracts women to entrepreneurship are things we have often found lacking in employment in larger organizations: independence, more opportunity for growth, greater work-life flexibility, our passion for an idea, and pride in our own contributions.
The wake-up call
Along with such positive motivations, women also start our own businesses because we sometimes feel under-valued in large companies. The gender pay gap remains stuck with little recent progress and women who work full time still earn only 80% of what their male counterparts earn, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The current rate of change is so slow that pay equity won’t happen for another 100 years. Even at the very first promotion from entry level, fewer women are promoted than men, according to research by McKinsey & Company.
Understandably, women are tired of waiting. With our own businesses, we can chart our own course and charge what we’re worth. To a point.
Growing despite the odds
Even with our growing numbers and increasing financial impact on the communities where we live and work, the sustained success of women-owned small businesses remains much more fragile than that of our male counterparts. Most every step of the process is more difficult for women founders.
Venture capital funding for female founders fell to just 2.3% of total investments in 2020, a drop from 2.8% in 2019, according to Crunchbase. For every time a female founder pitches her business, male founders have pitched nine times. Investment in companies with a female founder dropped almost 30% at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained depressed through the year while the number of deals with all-male founders declined by only 5.4% and rose again by year end.
In addition to difficulty accessing venture capital, women find that banks do not loan to them at the same rates that they do men. Many women business owners do not even have a relationship with a bank. When the U.S. Government implemented the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to save small businesses at the start of the pandemic, many women and minority founders did not have a banker they could turn to for help in accessing these critical and forgivable loans.
Women business owners are also more likely than men to struggle to retain our employees, to meet revenue goals and to compete with big business. A recent Goldman Sachs survey of small business owners across the U.S. found that half of women entrepreneurs face significant challenges finding and retaining employees, compared with 44% of men. Women are also more likely than men to say they are hindered by having to compete for workers with big businesses that can offer more generous retirement and health insurance benefits.
All of these challenges are even greater for women of color. Minority-owned businesses receive smaller loan amounts, higher interest rates and shorter pay-back durations than white business owners.
Yet, we persist and grow.
Some light up ahead
PitchBook finds the pool of female angel investors and female general partners actively seeking to support female founders is growing. They report that the percentage of women general partners at venture capital firms has grown from 12% at the end of 2019 to 15% today. In that same time, the pool of female angel investors has grown from 740 to about 1,000. It’s by no means enough, but the numbers are trending in the right direction.
That’s especially important because male investors often simply do not understand some of the products and services developed by women, for women and pitched by women.
Interestingly, research by Boston Consulting Group and MassChallenge found that startups founded and cofounded by women performed better over time, generating 10% more in cumulative revenue over a five-year period, than startups founded by men. “For every dollar of funding, these startups generated 78 cents, while male-founded startups generated less than half that – just 31 cents,” they reported.
It's not an easy road for women founders, and an even bumpier one for women of color. Still, we succeed despite the odds and our momentum is growing. It’s time to provide a little wind at our backs to keep that momentum going and growing and lifting our communities. Here are some ways — especially during National Women’s Small Business Month — to do just that.
- Advocate for reauthorization of the Small Business Administration (SBA) for the first time in more than two decades. A report recently issued by the Bipartisan Policy Center and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices details how crucial congressional reauthorization of the SBA is to helping small businesses compete. This could include modernization to streamline application processes, increased information sharing to make it easier for small business owners to find and navigate important programs, and greater access to affordable capital and the technical assistance to tap into it.
- Educate would-be founders at the ideation stage about revenue potential of specific business types. Women are more likely to found businesses in industry sectors such as education, health care and personal and retail services where margins are smaller and revenue growth potential more modest. By contrast, men are more likely to found businesses in the wholesale or manufacturing spaces that are more lucrative.
- Teach women to pitch and create more opportunities to do so. Research shows that men receive far more opportunities to pitch their new businesses than are afforded to women and that female founders tend to be somewhat less forceful in their pitches. The more women can carefully hone their Unique Value Proposition (UVP) and the more opportunities they are given to deliver it, the more likely they are to gain external investment and capture new business.
- Prioritize growth goals. Research published in the Wall Street Journal finds that one of the greatest predictors of business growth is simply the entrepreneur’s goal to grow. They also found that women entrepreneurs tend to have different performance expectations for their businesses than their male peers, expecting lower sales and employment. There can be many factors at play here, but the findings do suggest that helping women dream bigger is one element of growing a larger enterprise.
- Advocate for affordable childcare options. Research from McKinsey & Company shows that women still bear the major share of domestic duties and caregiving even in homes where both partners work full time. This is a national dilemma that deserves a coordinated national response.
I’m proud to be a successful female founder, and even more so to live out my mission to close the opportunity gap and drive greater economic inclusion globally for all women and underrepresented people. National Women’s Small Business Month should serve as a reminder – and catalyst – to broaden opportunities for women business owners and to tap into this unrivaled source of economic empowerment and growth that our families, communities and nation need now more than ever.
Monica McCoy is CEO of Monica Motivates, LLC, a Business Strategist, Consultant, Fortune 100 Global Speaker, and founder of the Global Supplier Diversity Conference and the non-profit Pivot Purposefully.
Monica McCoy and her global team help top companies develop high-potential talent and empower underrepresented entrepreneurs to found and grow their own businesses. With unique solutions for companies and individuals, the team helps organizations unlock more of the talent already present in their ranks, and provides targeted training to prepare small business owners to realize expanding opportunities as diverse suppliers to major companies. These mutually beneficial relationships help small businesses grow and enable large companies to build greater supply chain competitiveness while meeting stated social commitments.
