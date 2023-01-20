January 20, 2022 - In November, U.S. Today proclaimed that “Kemp was having a moment,” after defeating Stacy Abrams to be re-elected as Governor.
There is no doubt that a large block of independent and moderate voters who might have normally voted for Abrams, gave him his due for standing up to President Donald J. Trump post the 2020 campaign debacle.
Kemp not only defeated “Donald Trump's handpicked primary foe and Democrat Stacey Abrams this year, many in the GOP orbit are saying Georgia's governor has earned a spot in the 2024 conversation,” wrote U.S. Today.
Someone forgot to tell us that back here in Georgia. In asking a number of local friends and political activists this past week if they’d heard this rumor, I’ve been greeted a lot of surprised looks. Reactions have been both favorable and negative, from agreeing that he should look at it, crediting him with having been a good Governor of the State, as well as a smart politician.
Others respond that they will NEVER get over the gun ads with his son that Kemp ran in the 2018 campaign for Governor, a classic mistake by Kemp’s campaign team many in politics will argue – tone death to concerns about guns and crime in Georgia. Abrams came darn close in that election.
Never known as a spender, Kemp has come into the new year now in January announcing that he is ready to support giving away billions of Georgia’s $6 billion in extra money to teachers and state employees in salary raises – people who usually go to the polls. Of course both groups deserve it … especially our teachers.
The likelihood of Kemp running for the Senate – four years away and against Ossoff – seems unlikely to me. His stand-up-to-Trump moment will be a distant memory, but it’s certainly a possibility.
With Trump’s star falling – and stuck in an endless litany of legal battles and bad PR – will there be too many Trump alternatives in 2024? Perhaps, but any alternative to Florida’s Ron DeSantis will look awfully attractive to moderate and independent voters, especially with the Biden administration’s latest troubles over classified documents, his age, and other missteps.
U.S. Today quoted J. Miles Coleman, associate editor of Sabato's Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia, with saying, "There's a certain faction of the Republican Party that just wants to move past Trump and I think Kemp has an argument that he's gone up against Trump and he's won."
Turns out that Kemp has filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to create a federal political action committee (PAC) called “Hardworking Americans Inc,” with Paul Kilgore listed as Treaturer of the PAC. Using that name versus Friends of Brian Kemp, etc, makes it hard for the public to follow the latest maneuvers.
The PAC was filed on Nov. 16, 2022 with an “Unitimized Personal Contribution” of $100. We’ll have to wait for the next quarterly filing to see if Kemp’s team has been seeking contributions to the PAC.
The funds could used by Kemp for any federal election run – U.S. Senator or President. He can also use the money to contribute to any campaign in the country, and money talks when it comes to making new friends.
You need a lot of national friends to run for President.
Word around the State House, as everyone returns for this year’s session, is that he’s running for President. The push to move Georgia far forward in the early primaries makes even more sense now.
