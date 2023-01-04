January 4, 2022 - State Representative Carl Gilliard (D-Savannah) was recently named the chair of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus (GLBC) for the 2023-2024 legislative term, which begins January 9, 2023. Founded in 1975, the GLBC is currently the largest caucus of Black state legislators in the nation.
“The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus stands on the shoulders of giants, like the 33 original Black legislators whose sacrifices paved the way for us to serve in the Georgia House Representatives,” said Rep. Gilliard. “I want to thank State Senator Tonya Anderson for her servant leadership as caucus’ chair for the last two years, as well as the caucus’ vice chair, State Representative Derrick Jackson, and the entire executive board. I am humbled to have the chance to look to their examples as we transition our leadership team.”
