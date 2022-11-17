November 17, 2022 - The YMCA of Coastal Georgia has promoted Richard Somerville to the position of branch director for its Liberty County / Armed Services YMCA branch. A self-described “military brat,” he is a native of Newark, N.J., and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in business.

“Richard is just a great human being who not only loves the Liberty County community, but it loves him back,” said Krystal McGee, chief operating officer for the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. “It’s an honor to promote someone who has proved over time his commitment to making the community a better place to live and thrive.” 

