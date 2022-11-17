November 17, 2022 - The YMCA of Coastal Georgia has promoted Richard Somerville to the position of branch director for its Liberty County / Armed Services YMCA branch. A self-described “military brat,” he is a native of Newark, N.J., and graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in business.
“Richard is just a great human being who not only loves the Liberty County community, but it loves him back,” said Krystal McGee, chief operating officer for the YMCA of Coastal Georgia. “It’s an honor to promote someone who has proved over time his commitment to making the community a better place to live and thrive.”
Somerville started working at the branch in 2002 as a personal trainer, exercise instructor and volunteer flag football coach. He was named sports director in 2005 and later sports and fitness director. He worked nine years for the Liberty County Recreation Department before returning to the Liberty County / Armed Services branch, a place where he said he felt he could best serve the community.
“I fell in love with the joy I got from helping others achieve their goals and becoming more confident in their abilities,” Somerville said. “My biggest accomplishment is the change I brought to the culture of the Liberty County YMCA and to its reputation throughout the community for bringing high-quality programming.”
“Richard’s quiet, confident leadership will serve the Liberty County / Armed Services YMCA community, Fort Stewart, Y members, and staff with excellence,” McGee said.
The Liberty County / Armed Services YMCA branch is located at 201 Mary Lou Drive in Hinesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.