September 1, 2023 - The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has announced a call for new applications for Phase 7 of the Roadside Enhancement and Beautification Council (REBC) Grant program. The mission of the REBC Grant program is to provide funding for enhancement and beautification projects along Georgia’s roadsides. 

Any organization, local government, or state agency may apply for grants (maximum $50,000) for landscape enhancement of the state right-of-way that involves the local community and displays the right-of-way in an attractive manner promoting further pride in Georgia. Awarded grant funds may be used for landscape plant material, sod, topsoil, mulch and labor costs associated with the approved items. The REBC requires the use of Georgia Grown materials for projects, when available.

