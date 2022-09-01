Ribbon cutting ceremony held to commemorate completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project.jpg

Officials from the Georgia DOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gather to cut the ribbon.

September 1, 2022 - Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gathered Thursday for a ribbon cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Extension Project is the final project completing the 12.5 miles of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links Interstate 16 with the Savannah Port.

"This project is the culmination of many years of planning and coordination by GDOT and the Georgia Ports, as well as anticipation from the local community," said State Transportation Board Secretary Ann R. Purcell, who represents Congressional District 1. "As Georgia continues to be a leader in freight mobility, projects like this one – designed to effectively move truck traffic while increasing safety on surrounding roads – will be paramount."

