September 1, 2022 - The three reservoirs on the Savannah River operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declared the first drought level Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in response to the pool elevation at J. Strom Thurmond Lake dipping below 326.0 feet above mean sea level (ft-msl).

Entering Trigger Level 1 activates the Corps’ drought management plan which conserves water in the reservoirs by reducing the outflows from the Thurmond Dam. The drought management plan was developed based on scientific data and in coordination with various state/federal/local agencies and public input. To view the chart for trigger action levels, visit Drought Trigger Actions. To view the plan, click Drought Plan 

