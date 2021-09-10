September 10, 2021 - Savannah is ranked No. 3 city in the United States according to the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2021 readers’ survey announced on TravelandLeisure.com/worlds-best and in the October issue of Travel + Leisure, on newsstands Sept. 17.
Savannah moved up to the No. 3 spot after coming in at No. 4 in both 2020 and 2019 in the annual readers' survey.
“With convenient non-stop air service, world-class lodging, dining, attractions, and tours. Combined with dynamic retail offerings, we have the type of experiences our visitors are looking for,” said Joseph Marinelli, president of Visit Savannah. “It’s no wonder Savannah has again being recognized by the readers of Travel + Leisure magazine as being one of the top three visitor destinations in the country.”
Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief, Jacqui Gifford, says, “The 2021 standouts are as far-flung as ever and suggest a renewed appreciation for places that offer unparalleled natural beauty and, in many places, fewer crowds. Cities that made the cut in 2021 all found innovative ways to deliver exceptional hospitality to their guests.”
TRAVEL + LEISURE TOP 10 U.S. CITIES 2021
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Savannah, Georgia
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- New York City
- San Antonio, Texas
- Chicago, Illinois
- Bend, Oregon
- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Honolulu, Hawaii
To view the full list of the Top 15 U.S. Cities, visit here.
The new survey reveals the top travel destinations and companies in the U.S. and around the globe, from cities and islands to cruise lines, airlines, hotels, and more. Cities are rated on sights/landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value.
