September 14, 2021 - The McIntosh County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, Sept. 23, at the health department on Hwy. 57 in Townsend. The Moderna vaccine, approved for ages 18 and older, will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine, approved for ages 12 and older, will be offered from 3 to 6:30 p.m.
As a reminder, the Moderna vaccine is available at the health department every Thursday.
Only 36 percent of residents in McIntosh County are fully vaccinated and COVID-19 is still widespread throughout the community. Anyone who has not yet been vaccinated is urged to do so as soon as possible. The vaccine is free, regardless of insurance. Appointments can be scheduled at chdcovidvax.org.
“The vaccine does a great job of protecting against serious illness,” said McIntosh County Health Department Nurse Manager, Brooke Deverger. “We hope our residents will take advantage of this opportunity to protect themselves and their families by getting vaccinated.”
For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, call the health department at 912-832-5473 or go to covid19.gachd.org.
