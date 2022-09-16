CURE Childhood Cancer The Giving Pump Campaign Close Up Horizontal.jpeg

September 16, 2022 - CURE Childhood Cancer, the only organization providing financial and emotional support to local children and families while raising funds to further critical research specifically for pediatric oncology, is the charity of choice for Shell gasoline stations across the region during this year's Giving Pump initiative.   

The Giving Pump, a three-month promotion through Oct. 31, is part of Shell Oil Company’s nationwide Force for Good campaign that raises awareness and funds for nonprofit organizations by allocating a portion of sales to their cause. Locally owned and operated Sommers Oil Company was the driving force to bring this promotion to the Lowcountry and South Georgia area and chose CURE Childhood Cancer as the beneficiary.

Cory Sommers, the Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Sommers Oil Company, said, "It is so important to support our friends and neighbors who are going through a crisis. A cancer diagnosis for a little one seems like one of the biggest crises a family could face, and CURE is the organization that is there to help them - with rent, food and even gas. I'm proud we chose CURE Childhood Cancer as the organization to benefit from the Giving Pump and I trust that our customers will want to support their mission too." 

Last year, with only seven pumps participating, the promotion raised nearly $4,000 in the Savannah area. This year, the program has expanded to more than 40 sites in Ga. and South Carolina. 

Ga. Giving Pumps can be found at Shell stations in Brunswick, Eatonton, Midway, Metter, Pooler, Riceboro, Rincon, Richmond Hill and Savannah. Participating S.C. Giving Pump Shell stations can be found in Aiken, Beaufort, Bluffton, Columbia, Elgin, Hardeeville, Hilton Head, Johnston, Lexington, Moncks Corner, Ridgeland, Summerville, Swansea and Walterboro.

