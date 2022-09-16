September 16, 2022 - CURE Childhood Cancer, the only organization providing financial and emotional support to local children and families while raising funds to further critical research specifically for pediatric oncology, is the charity of choice for Shell gasoline stations across the region during this year's Giving Pump initiative.
The Giving Pump, a three-month promotion through Oct. 31, is part of Shell Oil Company
’s nationwide Force for Good
campaign that raises awareness and funds for nonprofit organizations by allocating a portion of sales to their cause. Locally owned and operated Sommers Oil Company was the driving force to bring this promotion to the Lowcountry and South Georgia area and chose CURE Childhood Cancer as the beneficiary.
Cory Sommers, the Vice President of Sales & Marketing of Sommers Oil Company
, said, "It is so important to support our friends and neighbors who are going through a crisis. A cancer diagnosis for a little one seems like one of the biggest crises a family could face, and CURE is the organization that is there to help them - with rent, food and even gas. I'm proud we chose CURE Childhood Cancer as the organization to benefit from the Giving Pump and I trust that our customers will want to support their mission too."
Last year, with only seven pumps participating, the promotion raised nearly $4,000 in the Savannah area. This year, the program has expanded to more than 40 sites in Ga. and South Carolina.
Ga. Giving Pumps can be found at Shell stations in Brunswick, Eatonton, Midway, Metter, Pooler, Riceboro, Rincon, Richmond Hill and Savannah. Participating S.C. Giving Pump Shell stations can be found in Aiken, Beaufort, Bluffton, Columbia, Elgin, Hardeeville, Hilton Head, Johnston, Lexington, Moncks Corner, Ridgeland, Summerville, Swansea and Walterboro.
“We appreciate all the participating Shell stations and everyone who fills up for CURE,” said Mandy Garola, Vice President of CURE in South Ga. “The funds raised will support pediatric oncology patients and their families right here in our community, as well as research that is critical for fighting childhood cancer. We believe a cure can be found in our lifetime, and the awareness and funds raised by The Giving Pump are invaluable to this effort.”
CURE Childhood Cancer is working for a cure by funding research exclusively for childhood cancer and supporting families affected by the disease. Childhood cancers differ from adult cancers in the way they grow and spread, how they are treated, and how they respond to treatment. Every year, more than 17,000 children in the United States are diagnosed with cancer, and incidence rates are increasing every year. Despite cancer being the leading cause of death by disease in children, only six cancer drugs have been developed and approved specifically for children in the last 25 years. CURE is on a mission to change this.
Shell launched The Giving Pump campaign at stations across the U.S. as part of its Force For Good initiative to drive positive change in local communities by giving back. Since launching Force For Good, Shell has highlighted the impact its wholesalers have in the communities in which they operate, going beyond fuel quality and loyalty, to help raise millions of dollars nationwide.
For more information on Sommers Oil Company, visit www.sommersoil.com
. For more information on The Giving Pump campaign and to find a participating gas station near you, visit https://www.shell.us/motorist/together-we-are-a-force-for-good/fill-up-for-a-good-cause-at-the-giving-pump.html
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.