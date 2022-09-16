September 16, 2022 - The Liberty County Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the health department at 1113 E. Oglethorpe Highway in Hinesville. The clinic will offer the new bivalent booster shot by Moderna, which is authorized for people aged 18 and older. All other Moderna vaccines will also be available, with primary vaccine doses for everyone aged 6 months and older. There is no out-of-pocket cost for COVID-19 vaccination through public health.
“We’re excited to offer the reformulated vaccine and want to make it easy for people to get boosted,” said Jennifer Mele, Nurse Manager of the Liberty County Health Department. “Not everyone can get to the health department during the workday, so we’re offering a special COVID vaccine clinic with appointments later in the day.”
