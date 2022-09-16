SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex in Savannah, Ga. Completes Landmark Environmental Remediation Project.png
September 16, 2022 - Dulany Industries, Inc. announced that SeaPoint Industrial Terminal Complex – an innovative multi-use, multi-tenant industrial terminal site in Savannah, Ga. with a strong focus on sustainability – recently completed a landmark environmental clean-up of the former Tronox/Kerr-McGee site off President Street.

The $38 million privately funded project, which spans 755 acres and includes 84 distinct work elements, stands apart as the largest brownfield cleanup by area in the history of the Georgia Brownfields Program and was completed ahead of schedule.

