September 2, 2022 - Colony Bank recently announced that it has formed a new division that will operate under the brand Colony Financial Advisors and has selected Ameriprise Financial as its broker-dealer partner. Through the new partnership, Colony Financial Advisors will offer comprehensive financial planning and investment solutions to its clients. In addition, it was announced that industry veteran Bo Hatcher has joined the Bank as Senior Vice President, Financial Advisor.
Commenting on the announcement, Heath Fountain, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are very pleased to announce the formation of Colony Financial Advisors. This addition further represents our efforts to diversify our revenue streams and gives us an additional opportunity to meet our customers growing needs. Wealth management is a logical extension of our current services and we look forward to helping our customers reach their financial goals.”
