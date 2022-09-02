September 2, 2022 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) along with partners the Georgia Advocacy Office (GAO), Sangha Unity Network, and REV UP Georgia will host its second Candidate Forum on disability issues at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at the Courtyard by Marriott Decatur Hotel and Conference Center.  

The purpose of the 2022 GCDD Candidate Forum is to invite individuals who are running for public office to speak on issues of importance to Georgia’s disability community. Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, and community members will have the opportunity to hear from candidates running for public office. Affordable health care, educational opportunities, voting access, and more continue to present challenges for Georgians with disabilities.    

