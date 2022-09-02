September 2, 2022 - The Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD) along with partners the Georgia Advocacy Office (GAO), Sangha Unity Network, and REV UP Georgia will host its second Candidate Forum on disability issues at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at the Courtyard by Marriott Decatur Hotel and Conference Center.
The purpose of the 2022 GCDD Candidate Forum is to invite individuals who are running for public office to speak on issues of importance to Georgia’s disability community. Georgians with intellectual and developmental disabilities, their families, and community members will have the opportunity to hear from candidates running for public office. Affordable health care, educational opportunities, voting access, and more continue to present challenges for Georgians with disabilities.
GCDD and its partners look forward to hearing how these candidates will work to remove them. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about voting accessibility, and what to expect when they go to the polls this November. The Candidates who have been invited to participate are competing for the offices of Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Insurance Commissioner, Attorney General, Labor Commissioner, State Superintendent of Schools, and US Senator for Georgia.
“At GCDD, we strongly believe that candidates seeking office need to be engaged by the disability community so that they better understand how their policy decisions will ultimately affect Georgians with disabilities,” said Alyssa Miller, GCDD’s Public Policy Research and Development Director. “It is important for voters with disabilities to be vocal during the election cycles so that candidates are aware that the disability community represents a large voting group in the state. We are looking forward to the Candidate Forum as a way to both show the power of the disability community and learn from the candidates about their disability platforms.”
Charlie Bailey, who is running for Lieutenant Governor and Janice Laws Robinson who is running for Insurance Commissioner, have already confirmed their participation.
This will be a hybrid event with virtual and in-person opportunities to participate. This event is free and open to the public, refreshments will be served, but registration is required. There is limited seating for in-person attendees. Register for the forum now to secure your seat. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For more information about this event or to register, visit https://2022CandidateForum.eventbrite.com.
