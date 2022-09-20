September 20, 2022 - Dayton Street Partners recently announced they will be breaking ground on DSP I-16 Logistics Center, located at the intersection of I-16 and Highway 280. Within 22 miles of the GA Ports Authority Garden City Terminal and 1-mile north of the new $5.5B Hyundai Motor Group Electric Vehicle Plant, the I-16 Logistics Center is ideally situated to accommodate a multitude of Port of Savannah related tenants that require convenient accessibility to the Port in addition to both I-16 and I-95.

The 548,818 SF rear load facility is located at 11900 Highway 80 in Ellabell, Ga. and features 36-foot clear ceiling heights, 92 loading docks, 2 ramped drive-in doors, 298 parking stalls, 112 trailer stalls, 4,000 amps of power, and Highway 280 frontage.

