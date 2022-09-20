September 20, 2022 - Dayton Street Partners recently announced they will be breaking ground on DSP I-16 Logistics Center, located at the intersection of I-16 and Highway 280. Within 22 miles of the GA Ports Authority Garden City Terminal and 1-mile north of the new $5.5B Hyundai Motor Group Electric Vehicle Plant, the I-16 Logistics Center is ideally situated to accommodate a multitude of Port of Savannah related tenants that require convenient accessibility to the Port in addition to both I-16 and I-95.
The 548,818 SF rear load facility is located at 11900 Highway 80 in Ellabell, Ga. and features 36-foot clear ceiling heights, 92 loading docks, 2 ramped drive-in doors, 298 parking stalls, 112 trailer stalls, 4,000 amps of power, and Highway 280 frontage.
“The I-16 Logistics Center is well positioned for routing goods to and from the Port of Savannah. We look forward to capitalizing on the rapid expansion in the I-16 submarket, fueled by Hyundai’s recent announcement to construct its first fully dedicated electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility along I-16,” said Joe Moriarty, Dayton Street Partners Director of Acquisitions.
Dayton Street Partners is a Chicago-based real estate developer and investor focused on the acquisition and development of high barrier to entry infill industrial and logistics properties. The DSP I-16 Logistics Center will be the firm’s third development in Georgia in the past two years. In 2021, Dayton Street completed an 180,300 distribution center in Atlanta’s Airport submarket and recently completed a 212,232 SF distribution center in Atlanta’s I-20 East submarket.
Multiple local partners have played an integral role in the development alongside Dayton Street Partners including Savannah-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Gilbert & Ezelle, Evans General Contractors, and the Bryan County Development Authority.
“We are excited to see the development of the I-16 Logistics Center,” said Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. “This almost 550,000 square-foot facility will be another asset to the community that will allow us to continue creating good jobs and meeting industry demands.”
The development will support the continued explosive growth in import, export, and e-commerce shipping activity through the Georgia ports. The project is expected to start in October 2022 and completion is anticipated in the fourth quarter 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.