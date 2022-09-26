September 26, 2022 - Chatham Emergency Management Agency entered OPCON 4 on Sept. 24, and continues to monitor now Hurricane Ian as it continues its approach to the United States Coast. The path and intensity of the storm remains uncertain. Potential impacts to our area are expected Thursday and Friday and include gusty winds that are potentially Tropical Storm strength, potential isolated tornadoes, 4-5” of rainfall, and elevated tides.
As a common practice, individuals, families, and businesses are encouraged to review general storm preparation activities:
- Monitor local authorities for advice and protective actions.
- Prepare or inspect your emergency supply kit, and do not forget your pet’s kit too.
- Create or update your family evacuation plan, detailing how and where you will evacuate and where you could meet if separated.
- Document important belongings and consider taking pictures or video of your home.
- Inspect your property for loose, lightweight items that could become airborne.
- If you have functional access or medical needs call the Chatham County Public Health Department to sign up for the registry, 1-833-CHD-REGISTER.
If you haven’t done so, you can sign up for CEMA Alerts at chathamemergency.org or text CEMA to 77295 to receive up to date information as it becomes available. To find out what you need in your kit visit ready.chathamcountyga.gov.
