September 26, 2022 - Chatham Emergency Management Agency entered OPCON 4 on Sept. 24, and continues to monitor now Hurricane Ian as it continues its approach to the United States Coast. The path and intensity of the storm remains uncertain. Potential impacts to our area are expected Thursday and Friday and include gusty winds that are potentially Tropical Storm strength, potential isolated tornadoes, 4-5” of rainfall, and elevated tides.

As a common practice, individuals, families, and businesses are encouraged to review general storm preparation activities:

