September 26, 2022 - The Savannah/Southeast Georgia area of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS), a global leader in the fight against cancer, has announced that Memorial Health has joined LLS’s 2022 Light The Night® campaign as the Presenting Sponsor. Light The Night, an annual fundraising event that aims to create a world without blood cancer, will take place on Friday, Sept. 30 at the Memorial Health Campus.
Culminating in over 100 evening events each fall, communities across North America will join together at Light The Night carrying illuminated lanterns to take steps to end cancer – white for survivors, red for supporters, and gold in memory of loved ones lost to cancer.
The funds raised through Light The Night are used to support LLS’s mission priorities: Research, Education & Support and Policy & Advocacy. Through campaigns like Light The Night, LLS has invested more than $1.5 billion since its inception in research to advance breakthrough therapies.
“We’re thrilled to have Memorial Health return as the presenting sponsor of this year’s 2022 Light The Night,” said, Amanda Yancey, Executive Director at The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Georgia-South Carolina Region. “The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society generates and delivers hope in a time of despair, a community in place of loneliness and lifesaving research and support for cancer patients and their families.”
Despite the progress, more than a third of blood cancer patients still do not survive five years after their diagnosis.
